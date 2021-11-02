ATW Spac Management LLC Invests $3.99 Million in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS BCYP traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.44. 15,335,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,982. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

In other Big Cypress Acquisition news, Director Jeffrey G. Spragens bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $130,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $146,075 in the last three months.

BCYP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company.

Big Cypress Acquisition Profile

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

