ATW Spac Management LLC Invests $2.89 Million in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,411,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 553.3% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 830,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 637.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 825,164 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 807,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 557,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,712,000.

Shares of PUCK stock remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,406. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

