AtriCure (ATRC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect AtriCure to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect AtriCure to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATRC opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -61.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.33 and a 200-day moving average of $75.12. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $85.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In related news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $476,367.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,647.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $47,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,045,734 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AtriCure stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 76,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of AtriCure worth $11,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

