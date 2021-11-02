Atom Investors LP Purchases Shares of 68,960 MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 68,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 33,416 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in MRC Global by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 376,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 69,749 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 23,103 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 157,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 99,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 829,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $705.13 million, a PE ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.90. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $12.21.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

