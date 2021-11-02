Atom Investors LP Invests $456,000 in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,149,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,940,000 after buying an additional 829,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 166,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 159,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 541.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 176,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 148,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLPT opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $382.03 million, a P/E ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.03.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 63.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%.

In other ClearPoint Neuro news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 9,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $173,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About ClearPoint Neuro

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

