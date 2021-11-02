Atom Investors LP Increases Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Atom Investors LP increased its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Chemed were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at $412,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 10.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Chemed by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,766,000 after purchasing an additional 38,966 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Chemed by 313.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at $14,994,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

NYSE:CHE opened at $490.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.47. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $560.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.19.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.96%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.