Atom Investors LP Acquires New Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 403.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after buying an additional 77,214 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 246.2% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,918,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

NYSE PKG opened at $135.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.74. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $115.32 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

