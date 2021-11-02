ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.
ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.62 million. On average, analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:ATIP opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83.
About ATI Physical Therapy
ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.
Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.