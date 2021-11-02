ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.62 million. On average, analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ATIP opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. assumed coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CJS Securities cut ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

