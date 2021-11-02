AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP reduced its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 74.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601,800 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $12,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.74. 125,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,211,058. The stock has a market cap of $197.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $62.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

