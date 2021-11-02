Assetmark Inc. Sells 86,101 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,101 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 64,792.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $102.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.51 and its 200 day moving average is $101.15. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $34.58 EPS. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their price target on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.