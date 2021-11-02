Assetmark Inc. Reduces Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 98.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 706,989 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 77,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 23,928 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 948,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 302,533 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 161,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Infosys by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,766,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,424,000 after buying an additional 1,034,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,454,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,828,000 after purchasing an additional 718,356 shares in the last quarter. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFY opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

