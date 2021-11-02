Assetmark Inc. Has $80,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 125.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,365,000 after purchasing an additional 818,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after acquiring an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,898,000 after acquiring an additional 210,305 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,187.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 196,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,673,000.

IVW stock opened at $80.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.82. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.93 and a 12-month high of $80.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

