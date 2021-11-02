Assetmark Inc. Has $76,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 32.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,743,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 698.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020,824 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,642 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.54.

Shares of ENB opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

