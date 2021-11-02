Assetmark Inc. Buys 227 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in V.F. by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $73.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.41. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

