Assertio (ASRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Assertio to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.38 million. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. On average, analysts expect Assertio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Assertio alerts:

Shares of ASRT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.11. 3,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,710. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.54. Assertio has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Assertio stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) by 520.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,042 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Assertio worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.