Aspireon Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 115.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,711 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up about 2.7% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,792,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,732 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,569,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 44,863 shares during the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,739,000. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PAVE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,553 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.33. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

