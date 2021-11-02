Aspireon Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $15,281,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.46. 25,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,754,409. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.