ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $136.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASGN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.60.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $122.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,099. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.31. ASGN has a 52-week low of $70.21 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.13.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.11. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $4,662,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of ASGN by 1.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of ASGN by 14.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,600,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of ASGN by 2.9% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 81,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 0.9% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of ASGN by 476.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

