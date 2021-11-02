Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Trading Down 7.3%

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)’s share price dropped 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $187.00 and last traded at $187.28. Approximately 6,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 179,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.02.

Several research firms recently commented on ABG. Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.60.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

