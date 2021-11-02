Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Short Interest Up 38.9% in October

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARGTF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Artemis Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Artemis Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artemis Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Artemis Gold stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. Artemis Gold has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

