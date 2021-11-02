ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 691 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 540,248 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $23,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Bbva USA bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.21. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.61 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.81.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

CSII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

