ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 304,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,070 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $41,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 25.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 41,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,619,000 after purchasing an additional 166,303 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter valued at about $380,142,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 13.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $120.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.12 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.55.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

In related news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

