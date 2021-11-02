ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 1,184,302 Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,184,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,971,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 1.11% of Tenable at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Tenable by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tenable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tenable by 14.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $170,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $76,579.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

