ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Invests $29.48 Million in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,480,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,476,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth $51,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth $40,687,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth $34,842,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at $34,286,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at $33,164,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Advantage stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96. First Advantage Co. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $24.73.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. Analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FA shares. Barclays started coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

