ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $25.73 Million Stock Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,008 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.50% of Driven Brands worth $25,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 91,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

In other Driven Brands news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 881,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $26,001,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $239,850,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock valued at $628,235,393 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

DRVN stock opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 154.82. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

