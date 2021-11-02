ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Buys 56,397 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,397 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Spectrum Brands worth $33,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 137.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,426,000 after purchasing an additional 398,179 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,945,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,416,000 after purchasing an additional 314,081 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 450,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,060,000 after buying an additional 141,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,366,000 after purchasing an additional 111,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 493,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,978,000 after acquiring an additional 109,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $93.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.67. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.70. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.09 and a 52 week high of $99.34.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

