Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,392 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $504.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

