Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Upgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group upgraded shares of Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aroundtown from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AANNF opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $8.53.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

