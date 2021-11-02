Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.55

Armor Minerals Inc. (CVE:A) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 2500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The stock has a market cap of C$42.14 million and a PE ratio of -560.00. The company has a quick ratio of 91.91, a current ratio of 92.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.58.

About Armor Minerals (CVE:A)

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Armor Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armor Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.