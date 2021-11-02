Armistice Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 240,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,834,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,860,884,000 after acquiring an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,251,235,000 after acquiring an additional 462,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,179,292,000 after acquiring an additional 387,898 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,655,028,000 after acquiring an additional 753,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,539,562,000 after buying an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.94. The stock had a trading volume of 63,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.76. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $85.45 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

