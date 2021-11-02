Armistice Capital LLC Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 61,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,700,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 321.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.27.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $5.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $625.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,712. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $669.09. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $612.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total value of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,675.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,456 shares of company stock valued at $16,999,580. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

