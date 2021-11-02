Armistice Capital LLC Makes New $46.35 Million Investment in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 191,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,348,000. Target Hospitality accounts for 0.8% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Target Hospitality as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 5.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 247,320 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 58,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 53,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.15.

In related news, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 197,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,759.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky purchased 97,143 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $329,314.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TH traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,547. Target Hospitality Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $429.71 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.02.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $74.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

