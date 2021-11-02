Armistice Capital LLC Makes New $23.25 Million Investment in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 563,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,245,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of URBN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 3,240.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 40,736 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 258.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 38,480 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 109.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 31.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 72,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.68. 7,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,239. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

