Armistice Capital LLC Invests $14.94 Million in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,936,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.23% of Hanesbrands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $51,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 34.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.58. 36,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,503,826. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

