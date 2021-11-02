Armistice Capital LLC Increases Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares during the period. Enanta Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.6% of Armistice Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.89% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $88,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $679,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter.

ENTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $284,665.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,302 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTA traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $82.87. 236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,456. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.98. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.45.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

