Armistice Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Armistice Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,836,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 128,000 shares during the quarter. bluebird bio accounts for about 1.1% of Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $58,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 23,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,911. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLUE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.94.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

