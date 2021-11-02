Armistice Capital LLC Buys Shares of 925,326 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 925,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,160,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Academy Sports and Outdoors at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASO traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,396. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.67. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock valued at $811,991,119 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

