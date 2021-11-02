Arlo Technologies (ARLO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.66% and a negative net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $98.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arlo Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $574.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arlo Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

