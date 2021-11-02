ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Bought by Pacitti Group Inc.

Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 7,872.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKW traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.60. 40,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,140. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.45. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $109.56 and a 1-year high of $191.13.

