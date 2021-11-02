Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 47,143 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,143 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Liquidity Services worth $14,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LQDT opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.05 million, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.18. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter.

In other news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $377,507.79. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,131.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

