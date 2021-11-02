Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 25,093 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,093 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.73% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,092,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4,140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,481 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,251,000 after acquiring an additional 298,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 39,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 761,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,223,000 after acquiring an additional 150,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHEF shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

CHEF opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $36.92.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.08 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

