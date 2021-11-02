Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 20,468 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,468 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $25,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $492,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $60,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $179,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $952,197. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $96.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.67 and its 200 day moving average is $98.26. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

