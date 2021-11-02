Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Reduces Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lowered its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,708,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 138,986 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Alamos Gold worth $20,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Alamos Gold by 3.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,234,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,739,000 after buying an additional 1,353,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,060,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,263,000 after purchasing an additional 205,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,928 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,513,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after buying an additional 505,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

AGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -125.48, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

