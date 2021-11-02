Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 461,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,404 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $11,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 91.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 46,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 23.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth $288,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth $1,293,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth $124,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $62,322.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $87,131. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.17. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.30 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.42.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

