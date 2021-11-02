Aristeia Capital LLC Takes Position in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,177,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 102,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 27,995 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 286,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 34,446 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 328,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 204,019 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Recharge Acquisition by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

RCHG stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. 2,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,865. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

