Aristeia Capital LLC Takes $8.82 Million Position in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 889,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,487,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,442,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,072,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,955,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,515,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AURC traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. 170,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,110. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.96. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

