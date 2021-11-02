Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $2.62 Million in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 268,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMCO. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $377,000. Sabby Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 20.2% during the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 404,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 67,974 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,041,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $8,209,000. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HumanCo Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 27,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,762. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

