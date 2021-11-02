Aristeia Capital LLC Has $16.89 Million Holdings in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,520,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,648 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 9.20% of Hycroft Mining worth $16,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Hycroft Mining in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hycroft Mining in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HYMC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.71. 78,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,273. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $102.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $5,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 173,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $350,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

