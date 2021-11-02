Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $460.00 at Morgan Stanley

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANET. Argus increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $410.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $415.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.62.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $408.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $207.71 and a 1-year high of $413.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.42.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $3,719,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.10, for a total transaction of $578,190.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,177 shares of company stock valued at $117,939,135 over the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 110.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

