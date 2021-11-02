Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS.

Shares of ANET traded up $83.92 on Tuesday, hitting $492.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,710. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $370.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.42. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $207.71 and a fifty-two week high of $413.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $375.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $378.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $379.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.10.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $172,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.49, for a total value of $8,069,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 312,177 shares of company stock worth $117,939,135 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

